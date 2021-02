LOS ANGELES - Airing on Apple TV+, The Snoopy Show is a new animated series based on the Peanuts comic strips launched by Charles M. Schulz in the 1950s, which ran for five decades in thousands of newspapers worldwide, spawning a billion-dollar empire.

Speaking to the press recently, his 80-year-old widow, Jean Schulz, dissects the enduring appeal of Snoopy, Charlie Brown and other iconic characters dreamt up by her husband, who died in 2000 and was known to friends as "Sparky".