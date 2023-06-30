Sheng Siong Show host Kym Ng broke her wrist and could not work for five weeks

SINGAPORE – Kym Ng, who has been hosting The Sheng Siong Show since it started in 2007, has explained her recent absence from Mediacorp’s long-running weekly variety game show.

The local actress-host, who turns 56 on Saturday, revealed that she had broken her wrist while filming a new series.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, she shared two photos of her left arm in a cast and wrote: “This has been me for the last five weeks. I took leave… medical leave.”

“Unimaginably, while acting as a ghost for the first time, I had a fall during filming and accidentally broke my wrist, despite being a show-business veteran,” she said, adding that she had not shared about her injury when it happened as she was in shock at the time.

She was reportedly filming upcoming Mediacorp drama Till The End when the accident happened. Malaysian actress Denise Camillia Tan stepped in as co-host for The Sheng Siong Show alongside Dasmond Koh while Ng was recuperating.

Ng revealed in her post that she now has a piece of metal in her arm and is on the road to recovery. She returns to work next week.

The comments section was flooded with well wishes from her celebrity pals and fans.

She ended on an upbeat note: “I will wave goodbye to this unfortunate chapter, continue moving forward and bravely pretend to be a ghost.”