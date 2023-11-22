The Rolling Stones back on tour in their 80s

PARIS - The Rolling Stones are still refusing to gather any moss, announcing on Nov 21 that they are heading back on tour across North America even as the legendary rockers hit their 80s.

To support Hackney Diamonds, their first studio album in 18 years, released in October, the British band will visit 16 cities, starting in Houston on April 28 and ending in Santa Clara on July 17.

The new album features megastar cameos from British singer Elton John, American singer Lady Gaga and even their old rival, former Beatle Paul McCartney.

It arrived shortly after Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday in July, with his wing man Keith Richards hitting that landmark in December. Guitarist Ronnie Wood turned 76 in June.

Reviews of the new album have been largely warm in the English-language press, with The Telegraph calling it “crisp and thrilling” and Uncut saying the band had “come out fighting” since the death of drummer Charlie Watts at age 80 in August 2021.

Others were less forgiving, with Pitchfork describing it as “a bunch of hackneyed duds, polished until the character has disappeared”.

The group remains hugely popular around the world, with publisher BMG saying Hackney Diamonds topped the charts in a dozen countries. AFP