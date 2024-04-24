‘The real action heroes’: The Fall Guy’s Ryan Gosling, Emily Blunt shine light on stunt doubles

LOS ANGELES – Behind every movie star is an army of people who make them look good.

The Fall Guy, a new action comedy starring Oscar-nominated actors Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, shifts the focus to some of those folks, especially the stuntmen who literally take the fall for them on set.

At a recent press day in Los Angeles, Gosling and Blunt tell The Straits Times they owe a lot to their stunt doubles – and reveal who some of the other unsung heroes are in their lives.

Opening in Singapore cinemas on April 25, the new film is helmed by American director and former stuntman David Leitch, who is behind action hits such as Bullet Train (2022), Deadpool 2 (2018) and Atomic Blonde (2017).

Gosling plays Colt, a stuntman who returns to work after an accident that almost ended his career, only to find himself on the set of a movie directed by his former girlfriend Jody (Blunt).

And when the film’s A-list leading man Tom (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) suddenly goes missing, it is up to Colt to find him and save the day.

While filming on location in Sydney, Australia, Gosling’s stunt double, 34-year-old American stuntman Logan Holladay, set a new Guinness World Record by completing 8½ cannon rolls in a car – a stunt where a cannon-like mechanism propels a vehicle into a series of flips and rolls.

This is why performers such as Holladay are the real action heroes, Gosling says.