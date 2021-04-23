The Projector turns nightclub into cinema

Arthouse cinema The Projector is turning an abandoned Chinese nightclub into a 48-seat cinema, cafe and bar, and platform for creative collaboration.

Projector X: Riverside is its inaugural pop-up project at the fourth level of Riverside Point in Merchant Road.

It launches next Friday with a screening of a restored version of musical comedy Forever Fever (1998), directed by Glen Goei and starring Adrian Pang, Annabelle Francis and Pam Oei.

A statement from The Projector says its pop-ups will be "fun, irreverent and experimental" and urges those interested in visiting to do so before it is taken down in 18 months. Founder Karen Tan says the project is "an opportunity to create something positive out of a challenging Covid-19 environment that has resulted in the closure of many businesses, in particular nightclubs".

The cinema will feature socially distanced seating on the former dance floor. Film sound will be piped into Bluetooth headphones instead of a speaker system.

Due to social distancing, tickets will be sold in pairs - at $40 a pair or $55 a pair with two drinks (cocktail or mocktail) and popcorn. They can be booked at theprojector.sg from 5pm today, with discounts for members.

The former club seating area has been turned into a 50-seat cafe and bar with a view of the Singapore River and Fort Canning Hill.

The space will also be used for collaborations with artists, performers and retailers. Changing rooms formerly used by hostesses, for example, will be preserved as an art installation with the help of photographer Marc Nair, giving visitors "a peek into the workings of a girlie disco", according to the statement.