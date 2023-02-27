‘Mermaid’ performances and wine tasting in man cave: Where to go for fun nights out

There is an Olympic-standard diving pool in Singapore not used for aquatic sports or competitions.

Instead the pool serves the stage for an enthralling performance every Friday and Saturday evening. It is where the Fish Pool bar looks out to and also where Syrena, Singapore’s first professional mermaid, enchants patrons as she glides through the water and twirls to the music.

Housed in a conserved heritage building within the South Beach mixed-use development, the nautical-themed bar is part of lifestyle destination The NCO Club.

While Syrena’s underwater performances may be one of The NCO Club’s most iconic, they are far from the only thing that it has to offer.

Something for everyone

Before it became the multi-concept destination it is today, The NCO Club was the former Singapore Armed Forces Non-Commissioned Officers Club. The facade of the building, while refurbished, has remained largely unchanged, a foil to the four sleek, modern F&B concepts it houses.

Start the evening off at the Fish Pool, where entrance to the raw bar that serves seafood sashimi, crudo and ceviche, includes seats to the mermaid performance. From freshly shucked oysters to hamachi, complemented by cocktails that pay homage to the tropics, guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to the Fish Pool’s selection of tapas and tipples.

The Otoro & Chutoro, for example, is bound to be a crowd pleaser with its generously-sized portion of fatty tuna. Mix the tuna up with the accompanying egg mimosa, shallot, caper and nori cream for a creamy topping for the side of crispy bread.