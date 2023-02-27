‘Mermaid’ performances and wine tasting in man cave: Where to go for fun nights out

There is an Olympic-standard diving pool in Singapore not used for aquatic sports or competitions.
Instead the pool serves the stage for an enthralling performance every Friday and Saturday evening. It is where the Fish Pool bar looks out to and also where Syrena, Singapore’s first professional mermaid, enchants patrons as she glides through the water and twirls to the music.
Housed in a conserved heritage building within the South Beach mixed-use development, the nautical-themed bar is part of lifestyle destination The NCO Club.
While Syrena’s underwater performances may be one of The NCO Club’s most iconic, they are far from the only thing that it has to offer.
Something for everyone
Before it became the multi-concept destination it is today, The NCO Club was the former Singapore Armed Forces Non-Commissioned Officers Club. The facade of the building, while refurbished, has remained largely unchanged, a foil to the four sleek, modern F&B concepts it houses.
Start the evening off at the Fish Pool, where entrance to the raw bar that serves seafood sashimi, crudo and ceviche, includes seats to the mermaid performance. From freshly shucked oysters to hamachi, complemented by cocktails that pay homage to the tropics, guests are spoilt for choice when it comes to the Fish Pool’s selection of tapas and tipples.
The Otoro & Chutoro, for example, is bound to be a crowd pleaser with its generously-sized portion of fatty tuna. Mix the tuna up with the accompanying egg mimosa, shallot, caper and nori cream for a creamy topping for the side of crispy bread.
The quality of seafood is also showcased in the Red Prawn and the Seabass Tiradito (a Peruvian dish of raw fish similar to sashimi). Both dishes are garnished simply in condiments like olive oil, yuzu juice and cilantro, which elevate the seafood as the star ingredients. Fancy something more moreish? The foie gras mousse with nut jam and grape, to be spread thickly over the slices of warm brioche toast served on the side, is a sweet and savoury treat.
Order the whisky-based Ocean Inspiration, whose briny flavours from the dash of oyster saline complements the fresh seafood tapas. The R&T Heights, a rum concoction lifted with the use of kaffir and citrus, on the other hand, cuts through the richness of the foie gras mousse and makes for a refreshing palate cleanser to close off the meal.
As the evening stretches into the night, head over to Cool Cats for some live music performances.
Every week, audiences are treated to a rotating roster of international musicians whose repertoire spans jazz and blues to funk and R&B. Past headliners at Cool Cats include Australian jazz artist Gregg Arthur, Bangkok-based diva Natasha Oong from jazz band Mellow Motif as well as accomplished trumpeter Adam Hall.
The bar’s modern-day take on the classics will impress adventurous drinkers. Opt for the Truffle Pisco Negroni, which includes Pisco liquor infused with truffle and garnished with a Parmesan tuile for savoury depth; or the Singapore Sling 75, an inspired blend of the Singapore Sling and French 75 cocktails concocted with made-in-Singapore gin.
Finally, round off the night of fun and wind down at the Stags’ Room. Decked out in plush sofas and paintings of the eponymous stag, the wine room and lounge offers a spot for those who want to enjoy the private reserve of wines from around the world including France, Italy and Spain.
To start the night off with something more substantial, grab dinner first at Cantonese restaurant Madame Fan. It may be decked out in old-world glamour, but its menu puts a modern spin on traditional Cantonese staples to delicious effect.
Try signatures like the Jasmine Tea Smoked Ribs and Boston Lobster Cantonese wonton noodles, or opt for the handcrafted selection of classic dim sum dishes made with contemporary ingredients. Wash it down with an array of Asian-inspired cocktails like The Madame 2.0, a gin-based cocktail with apricot tea mead wine and osmanthus, and the Sichuan Margarita, the classic cocktail spiced up with Sichuan peppercorns.
With so many wine and dine choices under one roof, The NCO Club sets the stage for a great night out – offering the luxury of choice, all situated within one locale.
Visit www.thencoclub.com for more information.