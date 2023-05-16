The Mother’s Jennifer Lopez learns to be an action hero and a better mum

LOS ANGELES – Jennifer Lopez steps into her first big action-hero role in The Mother, playing a military-trained assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up for adoption years ago.

And the 53-year-old American actress-singer says that, like the character, she had to learn and grow as a mother as her own children became teenagers.

But Lopez credits her new husband – American Oscar-winning film-maker Ben Affleck, 50, to whom she called off a high-profile engagement in the early 2000s, and sensationally reconnected with two years ago – for making her a better parent.

At the Los Angeles premiere of the film, which is now streaming on Netflix, the star heats up the red carpet in a shimmering cream bralette, maxi skirt and long-line coat as she and Affleck pose and smooch for the cameras.

As she introduces the movie to the audience, Lopez reflects on her own journey with motherhood and thanks Max and Emme, her 15-year-old twin son and daughter with former husband, Grammy-winning singer Marc Anthony, 54.

The Mother “was a very special kind of movie in that I felt like, during it, I kind of grew up as a mum”, says the star, who starred in the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding (2022) and crime caper Out Of Sight (1998).

“My kids were just becoming teenagers and it was something that I was thinking about, because this character was learning how to be a mum to this child (played by Lucy Paez) that she didn’t raise.

“It was a beautiful experience to have both those things going on in my personal and work life. I don’t think it was a mistake,” says Lopez, who is the singer behind chart-topping hits such as Let’s Get Loud (1999) and On The Floor (2011).

The movie is also a career milestone for her as an actress and producer.

It is the biggest film made by her production company Nuyorican Productions, whose credits include Lopez’s crime comedy-drama Hustlers (2019) and erotic thriller The Boy Next Door (2015).

And the lead role in a big action flick is not something she expected in her 50s. “I’m getting these opportunities I thought I’d be getting in my 20s and 30s, but I’m getting them now and it’s so exciting and empowering – I hope for other people as well.”

And Lopez shows no signs of slowing down.

Her upcoming projects include producing and starring in science-fiction thriller Atlas, co-starring Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings (2021) actor Simu Liu, and playing a Colombian drug lord in biopic The Godmother.