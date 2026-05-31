The Mandalorian And Grogu’s director Jon Favreau wants to keep Star Wars going for another 50 years

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(From left) Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver and Jon Favreau at the premiere of The Mandalorian And Grogu in London on May 7, 2026.

LOS ANGELES – At the Los Angeles premiere of the latest Star Wars film The Mandalorian And Grogu in May, its stars spoke of falling in love with baby alien protagonist Grogu, who anchors the story’s emotional core.

Now showing in Singapore cinemas, the sci-fi blockbuster follows Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his adopted alien son Grogu on a dangerous mission to find the remnants of the Galactic Empire.

It is based on the Disney+ series The Mandalorian (2019 to 2023), which first introduced fans to Grogu – whom they immediately dubbed “baby Yoda” because it is the same species as the iconic Star Wars sage.

Din Djarin (played by Pedro Pascal, left) and Grogu in The Mandalorian And Grogu. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Pascal says the fan-favourite character – an animatronic creation enhanced by computer-generated imagery – represents a bridge between old and new.

The 51-year-old Chilean-American actor says: “There’s something unbelievable about a creature that’s adorable and that is of the old – as we know Yoda – but absolutely new to the stories of Star Wars.”

The bond between Grogu and his own character, who is “in head-to-toe armour, and whose face you don’t see, reflects the most human relationship that we know, and that’s parent and child”.

“And this little creature tells you right away that there’s a human heart beating under all of that armour.

“He sort of discovers who he is because of his love for this child and it’s beautiful,” adds Pascal, who starred in fantasy series Game Of Thrones (2011 to 2019) and crime drama Narcos (2015 to 2017). He also played a father figure in the post-apocalyptic drama The Last Of Us (2023 to present).

Pedro Pascal in The Mandalorian And Grogu. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Joining the franchise is American actress Sigourney Weaver, whose Colonel Ward is a military leader from the same generation of freedom fighters as Princess Leia, played by the late Carrie Fisher in the earlier films.

A long-time Star Wars fan, the star of the first four Alien movies (1979 to 1997) was thrilled to come on board.

“I’m just pinching myself. I’d loved it from afar. And I didn’t anticipate the little guy, but of course, I fell in love with him too,” says the 76-year-old, who received a Best Actress Oscar nomination for Aliens (1986), of Grogu.

Describing The Mandalorian And Grogu as “cinematic”, she also believes it works as a standalone.

“You don’t need to have seen any other Star Wars. You can just enjoy this movie for the instant classic it is.”

Pedro Pascal (left) and Sigourney Weaver in The Mandalorian And Grogu. PHOTO: THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY

Director, co-writer and producer Jon Favreau – who created both the series and the Mandalorian character, who had not appeared in previous Star Wars tales – says working on the film took it to the next level.

“We had a wonderful time doing the show, but I never dreamt I would make a Star Wars movie like this,” says the 59-year-old, who helmed the first two Iron Man superhero films (2008 and 2010) and animated remake The Lion King (2019).

“This feels different. I feel the energy – and people are coming to the movie theatres, which is wonderful.”

Introducing The Mandalorian And Grogu at the Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, he reflects on the fact that the franchise was born 49 years ago that month with Star Wars (1977), which also had its premiere at the iconic cinema.

The American film-maker was 10 when he saw that film, and it “changed my life from the first shot”.

“My dad took me to see it. I sat by his side, he pointed things out and explained to me how cool it was that the X-wings had oil stains.

“He later taught me about the Kurosawa influences and The Hidden Fortress – all the influences – and opened the door for me to love not just Star Wars, but cinema,” adds Favreau, referring to the fact that franchise creator and American writer-director George Lucas had based much of the first film on Japanese director Akira Kurosawa’s 1958 period adventure epic.

Jon Favreau holds Grogu at the premiere of The Mandalorian And Grogu in London on May 7, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

Droids C-3PO and R2-D2 were modelled after the two squabbling peasants who get caught in the middle of a war in The Hidden Fortress.

And they unknowingly escort a noble warrior across enemy lines, directly mirroring how various characters protect Princess Leia.

Favreau points out that it has also been seven years since a Star Wars film – 2019’s Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker – was last in theatres.

“So, it’s time to introduce that new generation to Star Wars and keep it going for another 50 years.”