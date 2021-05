SINGAPORE - The cast of the seminal sitcom Friends (1994 to 2004) are reuniting finally, after years of clamouring from fans, for a special episode on May 27.

Jennifer Aniston (Rachel), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), Matthew Perry (Chandler) and David Schwimmer (Ross) will reflect on their experience of being on the globally popular television show about a group of friends living in Manhattan, New York City.