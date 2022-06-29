The Life List: Stories behind five songs on Boon Hui Lu's new album Reset

SINGAPORE - When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out following the release of her debut album Honestly Me (2019), singer-songwriter Boon Hui Lu found herself back to square one.

Many work activities could not go on as planned and the Taiwan-based Singaporean found it hard to visit her family back home. In this state of anxiety, the 28-year-old's recourse was to turn to songwriting, which led to her sophomore album Reset.

Speaking to Singapore media a day before its release on June 24, Boon shared that the work's 10 tracks were chosen from more than 100 of her creations to express some of her thoughts during the pandemic.

She says: "Resetting, or going back to zero, is a wonderful thing. While not everything in life can be restored, we can let the pain and anxiety we feel return to a state of calm. I hope that after listening to the joys and sorrows expressed in my album, we can return to ourselves."

Boon has written hits for others, including Every Day Is A Miracle for Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien. She will also be the special guest at Taiwanese duo Power Station's Aug 20 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Here are the stories behind five tracks on the album Reset.

1. Reset