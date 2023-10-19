The Life List: South Korean actress Suzy smokes and swears as a retired K-pop idol in Doona!

SINGAPORE – In the new coming-of-age romance series Doona!, South Korean actress Bae Suzy returns to her K-pop girl group roots.

The 29-year-old, better known by her mononym Suzy, stars as the titular vocalist of a K-pop girl group called Dream Sweet who quits at her peak for unknown reasons.

The troubled star moves into a sharehouse to hide from the world and develops a romance with her neighbour, innocent university student Won-jun (Yang Se-jong).

Here are five things the leads and director Lee Jung-hyo tell the regional press over an online conference call on Wednesday about the K-drama, which premieres on Netflix on Friday.

1) Idol once more

Suzy (Start-Up, 2020), a member of the now-disbanded girl group Miss A from 2010 to 2017, says: “It’s been a long time since I’ve sung and danced onstage, so those scenes in Doona! brought back fond memories.”

But Doona’s anxiety over fame is not unfamiliar to Suzy as well.

She adds: “There were moments when I was struggling, but I ignored them and still tried to be a bright and bubbly person. But Doona is different. She will let herself feel the pain and I quite admire that.”

Fans can also expect Doona’s scenes as an idol to be authentic, given that they were filmed at K-pop music festival KCON Japan in October 2022, during a pre-show event before the main concert.

2) “De-ageing” for a comeback role