LOS ANGELES - Screen adaptations of popular books and comics often prove controversial, sometimes before filming has even begun. Here are some recent adaptations that ruffled feathers.

Premiering on Netflix on Aug 5, this big-budget fantasy drama based on author Neil Gaiman's acclaimed 1989 to 1996 comic-book series is long-awaited. The planned film version failed to take off in the 1990s after being stuck in development hell.