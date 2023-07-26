The Life List: New documentary shows how Tomorrow X Together geared up for historic Lollapalooza show

SINGAPORE – With a No. 1 EP on the United States Billboard 200 album chart, sold-out tours worldwide and numerous music show awards in South Korea, Tomorrow X Together – also known as TXT – are undoubtedly one of the hottest K-pop groups of the moment.

Behind the glitz and glamour, however, is a lot of hard work.

Documentary Tomorrow X Together: Our Lost Summer, which debuts on Disney+ on Friday, follows the five-piece boy band’s 2022 journey to prepare for their Act: Lovesick tour and their performance at music festival Lollapalooza in Chicago.

At a virtual press conference with global media on Wednesday, TXT members Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai share five things about the documentary.

1. Pandemic debut

When TXT topped South Korea’s Gaon charts and the Billboard World Albums chart with their debut EP The Dream Chapter: Star in March 2019, everyone – including the members – thought they would soon be able to tour and perform for their fans around the world.

But less than a year into their successful debut, the Covid-19 pandemic crippled live entertainment.

Beomgyu, 22, says: “We didn’t have many opportunities to perform and hold concerts and grow as artistes. When we went on tour last year and got to perform on many different stages, I felt as if that was almost like when we truly began.”

The documentary’s title and several of the group’s songs reference the time they lost to the pandemic.

“We have a song called We Lost The Summer, an analogy for the pandemic, when we couldn’t meet our fans in person and felt like we were in a bit of a crisis,” Taehyun, 21, says.

“But we also have a song called Our Summer, where the lyrics say, if we’re together, then it’s summer. And that’s how we feel about being with our fans.”