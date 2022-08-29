The Life List: Money is everything in new K-drama Little Women

SINGAPORE - The Singapore skyline, Marina Bay Sands and Fullerton Hotel are just some of the familiar home-grown landmarks seen in an extended teaser shown during a press conference for the upcoming K-drama Little Women.

Inspired by the classic Louisa May Alcott novel of the same name, the drama stars Kim Go-eun and Wi Ha-joon - who were both spotted in Singapore multiple times in June and July to film the series.

In a virtual press conference held in Seoul on Monday, where questions from the media were not taken, the cast and director Kim Hee-won did not touch on filming overseas. But they did reveal five things to know about their upcoming drama, which premieres on Sept 3 on Netflix.

1. Money makes the world go round

The series revolves around the three Oh sisters: the eldest Oh In-ju (Kim), who desperately wants to give her family a better life; tenacious news reporter Oh In-kyung (Nam Ji-hyun); and prodigious art student Oh In-hye (Park Ji-hu). When they are unexpectedly embroiled in a case that involves 70 billion won (S$72.5 million) that goes missing, they face off against the wealthiest family in the nation.

And money is integral not just to the story but to the characters too. Kim (Yumi's Cells, 2021 to present), 31, says: "In-ju feels that you need money to express love, to buy someone food, give them shelter and good education."

Squid Game (2021) actor Wi, 31, adds that his character, a consultant from London who is also investigating the case of the missing money, similarly holds money in high regard. "He believes that money is the only thing that can change his life," he says.

2. Lightness in a dark story

While the story of three sisters who grew up in poverty facing off against a wealthy family can sometimes get dark, Kim assures audiences that there are still light moments and witty lines in the series. The script is by Chung Seo-kyung, known for writing director Park Chan-wook's films like The Handmaiden (2016) and Decision To Leave (2022).

"I'm not sure if she intended for In-ju to be funny, but a lot of funny moments came through when I was on set," Kim recalls with a laugh. "I'm glad that I get to lift the spirits of this drama with humour. Ha-joon wants to be funny too, but I told him no. The funny bits are mine. I'm not usually the greedy kind, but this time, I knew I wanted to be the funny one."

3. Sisterly love