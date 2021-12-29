The Life List: Louis Koo stressed out Jessica Hsuan while filming G Storm

SINGAPORE - The stars of G Storm, Louis Koo and Jessica Hsuan, went through memorable shoot-outs, car chases and explosions for the action thriller movie.

It is the last film in the Storm series, which tells the stories of officers working for the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) in Hong Kong. It opens here on Dec 31.

Here are five things to know about the movie.

Real guns

G Storm, the sequel to P Storm (2019), is the fifth and final instalment of the Storm series, which began with Z Storm in 2014. And it holds no punches, promising to have more action sequences than any of the previous films.

Koo, who reprises his role as anti-corruption investigator William Luk, says real guns were used in G Storm.

"With technological advancements, you don't have to use real guns, but I prefer it because I'm more used to it," the 51-year-old star says in a video conference call with local media.

He adds that the most difficult scene to film was a major shoot-out sequence.

"It took two weeks to film. We were filming on the street, so we had to tell members of the public that we were going to shoot guns while running around and we had to take care of their safety. Thankfully, no one was hurt," he says.

Explosive action