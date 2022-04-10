The Life List: K-drama Our Blues is Kim Woo-bin's post-cancer comeback

SINGAPORE - Even the cast of upcoming K-drama series Our Blues could not quite believe the A-list line-up assembled for the Jeju-set omnibus drama series. It features 14 characters over various storylines and the stars include Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa and Han Ji-min. And it is Kim Woo-bin's first drama series since his recovery from nasopharyngeal cancer.

Here are five things to know about the series, which premiered on April 9 on Netflix.

Starstruck stars

Our Blues, by acclaimed screenwriter Noh Hee-kyung (Live, 2018), is about a group of ordinary people living in Jeju and all the key roles are played by household names.

Veteran actor Cha (A Korean Odyssey, 2017 to 2018) was taken aback when he found out about the cast. The 51-year-old says at an online press conference: "I was like, 'Are you sure? Are you sure it's Lee Byung-hun?'"

He adds: "The one time all of us got together in the series was to film a scene for the village's track and field day. Everyone was there and I was blown away. That moment remains like a photograph in my head."

Even popular singer-actress Uhm (A Witch's Love, 2014) had a fangirl moment. The 52-year-old says: "I didn't have any scenes filmed in the fish market until the very end. And when I finally had one, the unrealistically handsome Kim Woo-bin was there carrying boxes and spraying water over fish. I just sat there and watched him until the filming crew told me to move."

Real-life romance