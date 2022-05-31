The Life List: K-drama Kiss Sixth Sense's stars love their kiss scenes

In this romance with a twist, Ye-sul accidentally kisses her caustic, demanding boss Min-hoo and gets a glimpse of their future - one in which they passionately embrace in bed.

Actor Kim Ji-seok (When The Camellia Blooms, 2019), who plays Ye-sul's former boyfriend Lee Pil-yo, says the plot attracted him to the drama.

The 41-year-old says: "This drama is unique compared with other shows. It cuts to the future first through Ye-sul's visions, and then it shows in detail how things get to that point. It makes you wonder whether what she sees will become reality."

Meanwhile, Yoon, 43, jokes: "I wanted to try doing a fantasy romance and I was also drawn by the fact that I share many kissing scenes with Ji-hye."

2. Plenty of comedy

Lead actress Seo, 37, says the cast did not exaggerate the comedic elements of the show and opted to let the funny parts of the script shine through naturally.

She says: "Scenes in which Ye-sul and Min-hoo squabble tend to be very funny. There are also scenes that are actually part of Ye-sul's imagination and Min-hoo would act completely out of character in those scenarios. Those are memorable too."

3. Spoilt for choice