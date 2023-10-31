The Life List: K-idol Cha Eun-woo had to smooch a pooch for A Good Day To Be A Dog

SINGAPORE - It is not every day that one has to smear dog food on the lips and pucker up. But that is what South Korean actor Cha Eun-woo did for the new romantic comedy series A Good Day To Be A Dog.

The high school-set K-drama, which is streaming on Viu, stars Cha (True Beauty, 2020 to 2021) as maths teacher Jin Seo-won. He inadvertently kisses his co-worker Han Hae-na (Park Gyu-young), who suffers from an ancient family curse that turns her into a dog every time she kisses someone.

While she transforms back into a human at daylight, the transmogrification will occur at midnight every day until her kisser smooches her in her canine form.

Actor Lee Hyun-woo (Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, 2022) rounds up the cast as Lee Bo-gyeom, a history teacher and one of Seo-won’s close friends.

Here are three tasty morsels the leads share with The Straits Times about the show on e-mail.

1) Canine attraction