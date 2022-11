SINGAPORE – Hong Kong actor-producer Louis Koo put on 15kg of armour to battle robots and an aggressive alien plant in the movie Warriors Of Future, which premieres on Netflix on Dec 2.

The 52-year-old lead actor and executive producer of the actioner – about a group of soldiers led by a man named Tyler (Koo), who risk their lives to neutralise a poisonous alien plant to save the planet – spent about eight years preparing for his first major science-fiction feature.