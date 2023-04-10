The Life List: Highs and lows from Star Awards 2023

SINGAPORE – Yet another year of the Star Awards is done and dusted, with the annual ceremony celebrating Chinese-language content and performers giving rising star Richie Koh, 29, the honour of Best Actor.

He won for his role in popular Channel 8 drama Your World In Mine (2022), making him the youngest man to clinch this prize in 26 years.

The Straits Times looks at the highs and lows of the three-hour show, hosted by Lee Teng and Matilda Tao, and held on Sunday at the Sands Theatre.

High: Hard-working Top 10 winners

Ann Kok finally clinched her 10th Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award, allowing her to sail to the position of All-Time Favourite Artiste in 2024.

The 50-year-old had previously collaborated with gelato shop Cold Flings to give away 100 scoops of ice cream to her Instagram followers to encourage votes for her in the category. The gambit clearly paid off.

Backstage, she declared she would be giving out 1,000 scoops of ice cream to her supporters – a promise she made good on with an Instagram post on Monday about redemption details.

She says: “A lot of people misunderstood, thinking that you have to vote for me to get the free ice cream, but that’s not the case. It’s to thank everyone for their longstanding support.”