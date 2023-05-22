The Life List: Happy reunion for Mario Maurer, Kimberley Anne Woltemas on Thai drama Royal Doctor

SINGAPORE – In the Thai drama Royal Doctor, a modern-day medical student is sent back in time to the reign of King Rama III (1824 to 1851) and meets the most respected traditional medicine practitioner of the time.

Series leads Mario Maurer and Kimberley Anne Woltemas had previously filmed a period drama about traditional Thai medicine. They starred in Thong Ek: The Herbal Master (2019), about a traditional medicine student whose story is set during the reign of King Rama V (1868 to 1910).

But Royal Doctor adds a time-travelling twist and events from actual history.

The Thai actors tell The Straits Times over e-mail four things to know about Royal Doctor, which is available on Viu.

1. Happy reunion

Having played a couple in Thong Ek: The Herbal Master, Maurer, 34, and Woltemas, 31, were excited to collaborate once more. The duo, who are half-German on their fathers’ side, gush about working with each other.

Calling Woltemas one of the “nicest actresses” he knows, Maurer says: “She’s very fun to work with because she is just full of energy every day. When I do a scene with her, I feel really connected to our characters. It’s just really good to work with her.”

And Maurer is one of Woltemas’ favourite leading men. She says: “He’s just amazing. He’s such a funny guy both off-screen and as his character in this show.”

2. Real people, real events

A highlight of the series for its stars is how it blends fact with fiction.

One of the characters is Dr Bradley, based on American missionary Dan Beach Bradley, who is credited with performing the first surgery in Siam, the old name of Thailand.

Maurer, who plays the seemingly good-for-nothing son of Siam’s most respected traditional doctor, says: “There’s a big scene where Dr Bradley has to perform a serious operation, and it really shocked me because I realised how tough and scary the way operations were performed back in those days. There would be blood everywhere because they had to use a real saw to amputate your arm.”

Similarly, Woltemas’ most memorable scene is one based on historical events. She says: “There’s a scene of a temple bombing, which is a real account of something that happened during the reign of Rama III. I liked it because it felt realistic.”