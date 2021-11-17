The Life List: Guide to holiday animated movies

SINGAPORE - Besides well-received Belle from Japanese film-maker Mamoru Hosoda and fantasy comedy Encanto, here are more animated movies released in time for the children's end-of-year holidays.

Clifford The Big Red Dog (PG)

Opens Dec 2



A still from the film Clifford The Big Red Dog. PHOTO: UIP



This movie adapted from the popular Scholastic book series is aimed at a younger crowd. It is a live-action film with a computer-generated title character, but it feels like it ought to be on this list. It stars Jack Whitehall and John Cleese.

Pil's Adventures (PG)

Opens Dec 2



A still from the animation Pil's Adventures. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE



This animation from French house TAT Studio details the exploits of Pil, an orphan thrust into a hunt for a cure after a member of his city's royal family receives a curse that turns him into a hybrid half-chicken, half-cat creature.

Monster Family 2 (rating TBC)

Opens Dec 9



A still from the coming animation film Monster Family. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION



Emily Watson, Nick Frost and Jason Isaacs lend their voices to this sequel to the 2017 original, a German-British production. The Wishbone family, once more adopting their monster personalities, must now use their powers to save their friends from a monster hunter.

Sing 2 (PG)

Opens Dec 23



A still from the film Sing 2. PHOTO: UIP



In this sequel to the 2016 movie, Matthew McConaughey, Halsey, Pharrell Williams and Scarlett Johansson are among the singing and speaking voices of anthropomorphic animals. Following the rescue of the theatre in the first movie, the musical pals want to take the next step by staging a show in the fabled Crystal Tower Theatre.

Around The World In 80 Days (PG)

Opens Jan 13



A still from the coming animation film Around The World In 80 Days. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION



In this French-Belgian take on the classic 1872 Jules Verne story, animals with human characteristics play the main characters. Voiced in English for the Singapore release, the eccentric Phileas and his buddy Passepartout are a frog and a marmoset, respectively, who embark on a global adventure.

Fireheart (rating TBA)

Opens Jan 27



A still from the coming animation film Fireheart. PHOTO: SHAW ORGANISATION



Olivia Cooke and Kenneth Branagh are the voices behind this story set in the 1930s about a girl who dreams of becoming a New York City firefighter, just like her father. But the laws prohibit her from joining. When mysterious fires break out, causing the city's firefighters to vanish, she disguises herself as a man and puts on the uniform.