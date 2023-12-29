The Life List: From Parasite to My Mister, late actor Lee Sun-kyun’s most memorable performances

SINGAPORE - The death of South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun at the age of 48 came as a shock to the South Korean entertainment industry. The star died in an apparent suicide amid gruelling police investigations into accusations of his illegal drug use, leaving behind his actress wife Jeon Hye-jin and their two sons.

His death triggered an outpouring of grief from the industry both within and beyond his country - South Korean stars showed up to pay their last respects to Lee at his funeral while critics and film lovers overseas mourned his death.

Lee received international attention as part of the cast for the Best Picture Oscar-winning movie Parasite (2019) as a wealthy patriarch, arguably his most renowned role.

A well-respected actor known for his ability to tackle a wide range of roles from romantic leads to cartoonish comedies, Lee leaves behind a body of work spanning over two decades.

The Straits Times runs down five of his most memorable performances.

Parasite (2019), available on Viu and also a limited screening at The Projector in January as part of the cinema’s ninth anniversary line-up

In the black comedy, Lee played Mr Park, a wealthy man who owns the grand home in which the story mostly takes place.

The movie, directed by Bong Joon-ho, won four Academy Awards, including for Best Picture, becoming the first non-English language film in history to do so. Much of its awards success comes from the chemistry between the cast.

While the film did not garner any nominations for acting - a fact that would raise accusations of bias in the Academy against non-Western actors - it did win a Screen Actors Guild Award in the Best Performance by a Cast category.

The Park home is meant to be a microcosm of South Korean society, with the Park family sitting at the top of the social hierarchy and the poorer Kims below them serving their needs.

As Mr Park, Lee brought the perfect blend of coolness and warmth, an elitist with expensive tastes but who also loved his wife and indulged his two children.

He was an aristocrat who made crass remarks - he told his wife that the chauffeur (Song Kang-ho) had body odour typical of a lower-class person - but in Lee’s hands, he was difficult to dislike, and that made the story all the richer for it. - John Lui

Sleep (2023)