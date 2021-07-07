The Life List: Five things to know about My Roommate Is A Gumiho

SINGAPORE - Wearing hanboks and cracking jokes on set are just some of the memorable moments for South Korean actor Jang Ki-yong and K-pop girl group Girl's Day member Lee Hye-ri, who play love interests in the fantasy K-drama My Roommate Is A Gumiho.

The series, based on a Web comic named Living Together, tells the story of Shin Woo-yeo (Jang), a 999-year-old gumiho, or nine-tailed fox spirit, in dashing human form. He has to cohabit with an ordinary college girl, Lee Dam (Lee), after she accidentally swallows a fox marble he needs to turn into a real human being.