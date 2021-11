SINGAPORE - Much like its namesake Greek mythology creature with a lion's head, a goat's body and a serpent's tail, K-drama Chimera is anchored by a trio of stars - actors Park Hae-soo, Lee Hee-joon and Claudia Kim.

Their characters - a policeman, a doctor and a criminal profiler - dig into a series of bombings from more than 30 years ago just as an unexplained explosion happens in the present. Here are five things to know about the series, which is available on Viu.