The Life List: Death’s Game marks K-actress Park So-dam’s comeback after cancer

SINGAPORE – In the K-drama Death’s Game, hell is living life 12 times over. The fantasy series stars Seo In-guk as Choi Yi-jae, a man who decides to end his life after failing to find a job. Instead of peace, he finds Death (Park So-dam), who is angry he has the audacity to seek her before his time is up.

She punishes him by making him live through 12 lives in 12 bodies, all meant for gruesome deaths. If he can escape death in any of these reincarnations, he gets to live the remainder of his life in that body.

In a video call with regional press, Seo and Park share four things to know about their new drama, which premieres on Dec 15 on Prime Video.

1. Comeback role

For Park, who is best known for the Oscar-winning movie Parasite (2019), Death’s Game marks her first television series in three years. It is also her first since her cancer diagnosis. The 32-year-old underwent surgery for papillary thyroid cancer in December 2021.

The star revealed in another interview that she received the offer to play Death not long after her surgery, when she had not fully regained her ability to speak.

While she did not take questions related to her health during the call, she says she was emotionally invested in Yi-jae’s journey in confronting life and death.

“Usually, when I read a script, I focus more on my character. But this time, I was immersed in the emotional arc that Yi-jae goes through. Before I realised it, I was crying. I just wanted to give Yi-jae a big hug,” she says.

And while Park can nail the side-eyes and intimidating stares that Death gives, she adds: “I don’t think I’m the type of person who strikes fear in people. In fact, I scare very easily. I’m a coward, but no one believes me when I say that.”

2. Treasure the mundane