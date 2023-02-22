The Life List: CrossFitter Woo Jin-yong wins Physical: 100, but these contestants win viewers’ hearts

SINGAPORE – South Korean extreme survival show Physical: 100 crowned CrossFit athlete Woo Jin-yong its ultimate winner during its finale on Tuesday.

The former snowboarder beat 99 other contestants after a series of diabolic and brutal challenges over the course of nine episodes.

The Netflix series, with its stunning display of toned bodies, Squid Game-like contests and K-drama levels of suspense, was also a winner in terms of ratings.

It entered the streamer’s Top 10 non-English TV charts for the week of Jan 30 to Feb 5, and topped the charts in 62 countries, including Singapore.

Viewers were hooked by the display of strength and agility – participants included former Olympians, athletes and bodybuilders at the top of their game, elite special forces personnel and fitness influencers – and the high stakes of a 300 million won (S$309,000) cash prize.

There was also human drama, with underdogs competing against macho swaggering favourites, and literal blood, sweat and tears as numerous participants were reportedly injured during filming.

Gender biases were also challenged as men and women competed on a level playing field.

The nail-biting finale saw dark horse Woo beat out four others – Olympic cyclist Jung Hae-min, Olympic luger Park Jin-yong, strongman Jo Jin-hyeong and mountain rescuer Kim Min-cheol – in four gruelling games.