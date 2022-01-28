The Life List: 5 things about Taiwanese movie My Best Friend's Breakfast

SINGAPORE - It looks like the way to someone's heart can really be through the stomach.

In the Taiwanese romance My Best Friend's Breakfast, singer-songwriter Eric Chou plays a high schooler who sends breakfast every morning to a girl he has a crush on. Unfortunately, she is not interested, so her best friend, played by actress Moon Lee, winds up eating the free breakfast for a year instead. What begins as a misunderstanding blossoms into a sweet romance.

Here are five things to know about the movie, which is showing in cinemas.

True love story

The movie is adapted from a tale that was first posted on Taiwanese social media platform Dcard in 2015. The heartwarming romance captivated netizens and became a viral hit. Now known as the Breakfast Couple, the lovebirds tied the knot in 2018.

Screenwriter and director Ryan Tu, 55, who has penned series such as Light The Night (2021 to 2022), says he was initially worried about putting the tale on screen as he is more than 30 years older than the characters in the story.

"But I met the couple from the story and they were telling me how they met, how they fell in love and their long-distance relationship during college. I was, like, 'Wow, this is real.'

"I thought that it'd encourage people if they saw this story on screen - the idea that, yes, those romances in dramas can happen in real life too."

Chou's silver screen debut