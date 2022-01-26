The Life List: 5 things about Kang Daniel's debut drama Rookie Cops

SINGAPORE - South Korean actress Chae Soo-bin says she was a little intimidated initially about starring in her latest series opposite idol Kang Daniel because he is a "superstar". But the two hit it off quickly on the set of Rookie Cops, a youthful drama about the lives of freshman recruits at a renowned police academy.

Here are five things to know about the series, which will premiere on Jan 26 on Disney+.

1. Rookie actor

Kang stars as Seung-hyun, a by-the-book police trainee whose father is chief of the National Police Agency. The 25-year-old, who rose to fame as the winner of the reality competition series Produce 101 in 2017, is new to acting.

In a video conference with regional media, Kang says: "People did ask me if and when I was going to do a drama and I wasn't always sure about the idea. But then, I got the script for Rookie Cops and it was such a page-turner, it was like reading a novel. I'm in the same age group as these young people in the story as well, so I thought that if I was going to act in any project, then this would be the perfect role for me."

2. "Superhero" leading man

Kang imagined his character as a sort of superhero.

"When he sees something bad happening, he will jump into action immediately. But I'm more cautious. I'll think about what to do, then I'll make a report to the police or something. When I was studying him, I thought, this is what superheroes are like."

Chae (Love In The Moonlight, 2016) also saw little in common between her and her character of Eun-kang, a gutsy female recruit. But that is what made the role rewarding for her.

"She's someone who will say what's on her mind and what she's unhappy about and I can't do that easily, so it was really fun living life as her."

3. Opposites-attract romance