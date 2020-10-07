The Life List: 5 new local music releases that explore mental health

SINGAPORE - From songs about anxiety to grappling with depression, here are five recent music releases that explore and raise awareness about mental health.

1 3AM MUSIC COLLECTIVE

Watch it at: bit.ly/3ngtJ7P

Founded by violinist and ex-SEA Games medallist Eileen Chai and her husband Ben Kranen, 3am Music Collective is a group of home-grown musicians who want to raise awareness of, and remove the stigma associated with, mental illness.

The acts range from pop-rock duo Jack & Rai and cellist Leslie Tan and violinist Ng Yu-Ying from the T'ang Quartet and the collective recently released a 10-song self-titled album that chronicles the journey of a person with mental illness.

2 ADHD

Jaye



PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM JAYEFUNK TV/YOUTUBE



Watch it at: bit.ly/2HXVFwV

Like in his previous releases, Singaporean singer-songwriter Jaye's new single and music video ADHD deals with his struggles with mental health issues.

The music video is interactive and viewers can choose from four options named Attention, Depression, Hit and Dip, which are based on visuals adapted from the singer's own memories and experiences.

3 YOU ARE THE SONG

Chasing Daylight



PHOTO: RUSSELL TAN/CHASING DAYLIGHT



Watch it at: bit.ly/3nmhs1x

Indie/alternative band Chasing Daylight returns after a two-year hiatus with You Are The Song, a tune inspired by frontman Yap Wei Chiang's experience with performance anxiety.

The band also released a series of videos, Stories Of Modern Anxiety, that feature conversations about anxiety with representatives from social service organisations Samaritans of Singapore, The Tapestry Project and the PleaseStay. Movement.

4 ALONE

Dominic Chin



PHOTO: UMAMI RECORDS



Watch it at: bit.ly/3lyUGTg

In the single Alone, singer-songwriter Dominic Chin talks about how anxiety disorder left him feeling conflicted about his relationships.

It is on his debut EP, License To Cry, which comprises songs that document his experience with ailments such as paranoia and insomnia.

5 SENESCENT

Verdant



PHOTO: VERDANT



Watch it at: bit.ly/30CYLNq

Metalcore quartet Verdant channel feelings of yearning and anxiety as they deal with the trials of growing up in their debut single, Senescent.

The song was produced when the band underwent Alt., a youth music development programme by non-profit group *Scape.