The Life List: 3 highlights from Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce

Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce (NC16)

170 minutes, now showing

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is not the only concert film that is a hot ticket right now.

Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour was the other big music event that dominated headlines in 2023, and its film is finally on big screens in Singapore – at $28 a ticket – after opening in theatres in the United States on Dec 1.

Written, directed and produced by the American superstar, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce chronicles the inner workings of her massive 2023 Renaissance World Tour, which started in Stockholm, Sweden, in May and concluded in Kansas City in the US in October.

Raking in US$579.8 million (S$768.6 million), it is the second highest-grossing tour of all time by a female artiste, behind Swift’s ongoing Eras jaunt. It marked Beyonce’s first time back on the road since 2018’s On the Run II Tour alongside her husband, celebrated American rapper and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z.

Filmed at arena-size concerts that took place across North America and Europe, Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce features a repertoire that comprises mostly tracks from her acclaimed celebratory 2022 album Renaissance, as well as signature hits such as Break My Soul (2022), Run The World (Girls) (2011) and Crazy In Love (2003).

Additionally, its documentary-style segments provide an intimate behind-the-scenes look at what work and life are like for Queen Bey, the artiste with the most Grammy wins of all time.

Here are three highlights.

1. Spectacular visuals and performances

The film captures dazzling showmanship on stage and the euphoric reaction from the star’s dedicated fan base.

Watching it on the big screen is an immersive experience. The macro views that showcase the grand spectacle of a stadium show are mixed with close-ups that capture the singer and her dancers’ facial expressions.

She has a commanding presence over the packed stadiums, but when she looks into the camera, as she often does in the film, the performance feels intimate.

Thanks to nifty editing, you get to see the various outfits that she wears at different tour stops while singing the same song.

There are cameos from other stars too, from guest performers such as Diana Ross and Kendrick Lamar to Megan Thee Stallion and Destiny’s Child members, as well as shots of Lizzo and Cardi B in the audience.