The label behind BTS is looking for male trainees, Singapore audition in July

SINGAPORE – BigHit Music, home to K-pop titans BTS, is hosting a global audition to find members for its next boy band.

The South Korean music label is scouting for male trainees, and an on-site audition will take place in Singapore on July 20 from 11am at the Metropolitan YMCA.

The auditions, which will be held from May to August across 17 cities such as Los Angeles, Vancouver, Sydney, Tokyo, Seoul, Auckland, Jakarta and Bangkok, are open only to males born after 2006.

Applicants can also sign up for an online audition via the BigHit Music Audition website (bighitaudition.com) by uploading a self-portrait and a talent showcase media file, not exceeding 100MB.

According to BigHit Music, applicants can demonstrate any talent they want.

BigHit Music is a subsidiary of South Korean entertainment conglomerate Hybe. Apart from BTS, BigHit is also the label behind K-pop boy group TXT.