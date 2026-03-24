The King’s Warden is highest-grossing film of all time in South Korea

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Park Ji-hoon (left) and Yoo Hae-jin in The King's Warden.

SEOUL - The King’s Warden has become the highest-grossing film in South Korea’s box office history, surpassing 142.5 billion won (S$122 million) in cumulative ticket sales.

Data released on March 22 by the Korean Film Council showed the film overtook previous record holders Extreme Job (2019, 139.6 billion won) and The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014, 135.7 billion won).

The King’s Warden, based on a true story and directed by South Korean film-maker Jang Hang-jun, was released in South Korea on Feb 4. It opens in Singapore cinemas on April 9.

By admissions, the historical period drama ranks third in South Korea, with 14.75 million viewers.

It has surpassed other hits like Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017, 14.41 million) and Ode To My Father (2014, 14.25 million), trailing behind only The Admiral: Roaring Currents (17.61 million) and Extreme Job (16.26 million).

The King’s Warden follows the tragic tale of deposed king Danjong (played by South Korean singer-actor Park Ji-hoon) during his exile to Cheongnyeongpo in Yeongwol, Gangwon Province, where he forms a bond with local villagers.

Restoring Danjong to courage and dignity is village chief Eom Heung-do (Yoo Hae-jin), who is assigned to watch over the royal and ends up, against every calculation of self-interest, taking his side. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK