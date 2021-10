LOS ANGELES - Jake Gyllenhaal has made a career of playing troubled, psychologically tormented men, whether it is an ambulance-chasing paparazzo in Nightcrawler (2014) or a closeted gay cowboy in Brokeback Mountain (2005).

And the actor does it again in the Netflix movie The Guilty. Only this time, he carries an entire film on his shoulders in a crime thriller that consists mostly of him on screen alone - in the same place and talking on the phone.