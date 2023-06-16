The good father: Al Pacino a dad again at 83

LOS ANGELES - American actor Al Pacino has become a dad again, at the grand old age of 83, a representative said on Thursday.

The star’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, has given birth to a son the couple has named Roman Pacino, publicist Stan Rosenfield told AFP.

Pacino – known for such films as The Godfather (1972), Scarface (1983) and Scent Of A Woman (1992), for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor – has three grown children aged 22 to 33 from previous relationships.

Alfallah was linked to rock star Mick Jagger in 2017 when she was 22 and he was 74 at the time.

Pacino’s fellow movie legend Robert De Niro recently made a similar announcement: He welcomed his seventh child at age 79. AFP