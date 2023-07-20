The Glory’s Song Hye-kyo takes grand prize at Blue Dragon Series Awards

Actress Song Hye-kyo plays a woman bent on revenge in The Glory. PHOTO: NETFLIX
SEOUL – South Korean actress Song Hye-kyo took home the grand prize at the Blue Dragon Series Awards on Wednesday for her role in the hit Netflix series The Glory.

Held in Incheon and streamed online, the awards show honours dramas and variety shows. In its second year, it is organised by Sports Chosun, which has presented the prestigious Blue Dragon Film Awards since 1963.

Song, 41, who plays a woman bent on revenge in The Glory, said in her acceptance speech: “I did not think I would have another opportunity to congratulate myself like this.”

Lim Ji-yeon, 33, her co-star in the series which deals with school bullying, won Best Supporting Actress for her memorable portrayal of a villainous weather presenter.

Best Supporting Actor went to Lee Dong-hwi, 37, for his role in Big Bet, a Disney+ series about a casino kingpin in the Philippines. The show also took home the prize for Best Drama.

Bae Suzy, 28, won Best Actress for her role in the Web series Anna, where she played a woman whose life changes after she tells a small lie. Narco-Saints star Ha Jung-woo, 45, won Best Actor for his portrayal of a businessman sucked into the drug underworld in Suriname.

Siren: Survive The Island, a reality survival show on Netflix featuring all-women teams, was named Best Variety Programme.

Siren: Survive The Island pits all-women teams against each other. PHOTO: NETFLIX
