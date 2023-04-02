The Glory’s onscreen enemies Lim Ji-yeon, Lee Do-hyun are officially dating

SEOUL – South Korean actors Lim Ji-yeon and Lee Do-hyun – who starred as the female villain and male hero respectively in the hit Netflix revenge K-drama The Glory – are dating, their agencies confirmed on Saturday.

“The two have become intimate as co-stars and developed (their) intimacy into a romantic one as a couple. We understand that their relationship has just started and the two are in the beginning stages of getting to know each other. The two have been taking things slowly, so please congratulate them,” Lim’s agency Artist Company told The Korea Herald.

South Korean tabloid Dispatch reported that the onscreen enemies began dating after meeting on the set of The Glory, and first became interested in each other after a cast trip last summer.

Lim, 32, played Park Yeon-jin, the vicious school bully of protagonist Moon Dong-eun (Song Hye-kyo), while Lee, 27, portrayed nice-guy doctor Joo Yeo-jeong, the right-hand man and love interest of Moon, who seeks revenge against Park.