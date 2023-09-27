The future is here: Director Gareth Edwards on his ‘humans v AI’ film The Creator

LOS ANGELES – The Creator, one of 2023’s most anticipated science-fiction films, might also be the most topical, imagining a world in which humans find themselves at war with advanced artificial intelligence (AI).

Opening in Singapore cinemas on Thursday, the dystopian thriller stars John David Washington as a man hunting down a mysterious weapon that can destroy the human race – only to discover it is an AI that looks like a young child.

Speaking at a preview of the movie in Los Angeles, writer-director Gareth Edwards, 48, acknowledges the fortuitous timing of the film given the recent rise of AI technologies such as ChatGPT, and ongoing debates about the existential risk to humanity posed by far more advanced AI.

“I think the trick with AI is to get the timing of the story right. There’s a sweet-spot window where it’s before the robot apocalypse and not after, which I think is in November, maybe December, so we got really lucky,” jokes the British film-maker, who directed the science-fiction films Godzilla (2014) and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016).

“I tried to avoid putting a date in the movie, but at some point you have to, so I did some maths and picked 2070,” he adds.

“Now, I feel like an idiot because I should’ve gone for 2023 – because everything that unfolded in the last few months or year is kind of scary and weird.”

As an illustration of how much the thinking around AI has shifted in the last year, he says when he first pitched to studio executives the idea for The Creator, “everyone wanted to know, ‘Why would we be at war with AI? Why would you ban AI? It’s going to be great’.

He adds: “So you have to set up the idea that maybe humanity would reject this thing, and the way it’s played out in the movie is pretty much the last few months in real life, so it’s kind of strange.”