The Flash’s Ezra Miller may be down, but is not to be counted out

SINGAPORE – It was an uncomfortable way to launch a movie.

On Monday night, Ezra Miller showed up at the Los Angeles premiere to mark the release of superhero movie The Flash, in which the American actor takes the title role. Miller made a brief speech, then left without taking questions from the press.

It was the first time the 30-year-old had been seen in public since going into treatment in August 2022 for – according to a public apology – “complex mental health issues”.

To recap: Miller could not stay out of the news in 2022.

The performer left a trail of havoc from Hawaii to Vermont, leading to arrests on several occasions. Accusations of abuse, both physical and mental, surfaced.

The question now is: Will Miller come back as The Flash in the sequel? A more basic question: Is the actor’s career over?

A glance at Hollywood history will show that the short answer is that if you are a hot actor, you would have to shoot someone in broad daylight to be cancelled.

Stars have been arrested, even jailed, for the crimes of which Miller has been accused: Trespassing, drunkenness, physical and mental abuse and having strange religious beliefs.

In 2008, Robert Downey Jr was a popular and well-respected actor who had suffered a spectacular fall. The star, who was Oscar-nominated for the title role in the biopic Chaplin (1992), and who played the shady journalist Wayne Gale in the crime thriller Natural Born Killers (1994), had by 1996 begun shuttling between drug rehab and jail.

He was arrested for trespassing, in the most ignominious fashion. He had entered a neighbour’s home without permission, undressed, then passed out on a child’s bed.

Having declared himself sober by 2000, he went on to do critically acclaimed work on the television comedy-drama Ally McBeal. Two seasons went by, then he relapsed and was fired.

With the help of producer-wife Susan Levin, he found sobriety. Through friends, he found work. He landed the Marvel hit Iron Man (2008) and has since become a solid, dependable A-lister – and, by all reports, a good husband and father.

Through Miller’s 2022 travails, it must be noted that, unlike Downey Jr, the younger actor has not been sent to prison.