'The Duke of Mount Deer' Tony Leung reunites with his screen wives, including real-life wife Carina Lau

Tony Leung Chiu Wai, who famously played the title character of 1984 TVB drama serial The Duke Of Mount Deer, reunited with three of his wives in the show recently.

The reunion took place at the 60th birthday celebration of Hong Kong actress Teresa Mo, who acted as one of the wives along with actresses Carina Lau and Sandra Ng.

The show, an adaptation of late novelist Louis Cha's antihero novel of the same title, starred Leung, now 58, as the illiterate but smart protagonist Wei Xiaobao, who is the son of a prostitute and a friend of Kangxi emperor, played in the show by Andy Lau.

Wei has seven wives and Mo played one of the wives, Mu Jianping, in the serial.

Carina Lau, 54, who is Leung's wife in real life, played Fang Yi, while Ng, 55, played Zeng Rou in the show.

The four other actresses who played Wei's wives are Kiki Sheung, Flora King, Elaine Chow and Tomi Wong.

Last Saturday (Nov 7), Mo posted on Instagram a photo she took with Leung, Lau and Ng, as she wrote: "Wei Xiaobao and his wives 36 years later."

She also used the hashtags such as #GatheringOfOldFriends and #BirthdayDinnerWhichKeepsGoing.

Mo, who was named Best Actress at the Hong Kong Film Awards in 2018 for her role as the mother of an autistic young man in Tomorrow Is Another Day (2018), is married to film director Tony Au. The couple have two daughters.

Ng, whose role as a prostitute in the movie Golden Chicken (2002) won her the Best Actress award at Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards in 2003, has a 14-year-old daughter with her long-time partner, director Peter Chan.