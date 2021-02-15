The Diam Diam Era Two tops Chinese New Year weekend box office

SINGAPORE - The comedy-drama The Diam Diam Era Two won the Singapore box office over the Chinese New Year long weekend.

Its take from its opening on Thursday, Feb 11, to Sunday, Feb 14, and including sneak previews on Wed, Feb 10, was $850,000. It played across 53 screens.

In second place over the Thursday-Sunday period was the live action-animation hybrid Tom & Jerry with $650,000.

In third place was the action-comedy Detective Chinatown 3, which opened on Feb 13 and made $380,000 as of Sunday.

The Diam Diam Era Two belongs to a franchise centred on the Lim family and follows their story from the 1960s to the 1980s, beginning with the two Long Long Time Ago films released in 2016. The new film is the fourth in the series and is set during the 1988 General Election, when the taxi-driver character Ah Kun, played by Mark Lee, decides to form a new political party.

The Diam Diam Era Two's director, Jack Neo, 61, said in a press statement that traditional movie promotional activities such as mall appearances were out because of social distancing, so the team had to rely on online activities.

"It was most challenging. I am thankful that we can use technology to keep connected, but I really miss having a live audience. I imagine that this must have been the same for most politicians during the General Election last year," he added.