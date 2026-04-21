The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars reunite for glamorous premiere

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(From left) The Devil Wears Prada 2 stars Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci and Anne Hathaway attend the movie's world premiere in New York City on April 20.

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NEW YORK – Two decades after The Devil Wears Prada became a modern US classic, its stars reunited in New York on April 20 for the long-awaited sequel’s world premiere.

Meryl Streep, who returns as tyrannical magazine editor Miranda Priestly, was joined on the red carpet by fellow A-listers Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci.

“It was like, why did it take so long?“ Streep told Disney Plus when asked about stepping back into her fearsome character’s shoes.

Tucci agreed: “Yes, exactly. It was like riding a bicycle.”

The Devil Wears Prada 2 sees a now well-established Andy Sachs (Hathaway) back at Runway Magazine, where Miranda Priestly (Streep) is navigating the decline of print media.

The veteran editor is forced to go head-to-head with her former, frantic assistant Emily Charlton (Blunt) – now a high-powered executive who controls the advertising revenue that Priestly needs.

Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as Miranda’s newest husband, along with newcomers like Simone Ashley and Lucy Liu.

Naturally, fashion was front and centre at the April 20 premiere, where three-time Oscar winner Streep wore a red Givenchy outfit.

She said in an interview that all the clothes, jewelry, bags and shoes featured in The Devil Wears Prada 2 are to be auctioned for the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Co-stars Hathaway and Blunt, who wore Louis Vuitton and Schiaparelli respectively, credited fans for making the sequel happen.

“We’re literally here because of you, because you took us into your hearts and kept us there for 20 years and said ‘we want more’. That’s why this whole dream has continued for us,” Hathaway told Disney Plus.

Other red carpet celebrities included former Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who is considered the inspiration for Streep’s character.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 opens in theaters on May 1.

Its 2006 precursor is widely seen as a definitive satire of the US fashion industry, capturing the allure of power and ambition. AFP