LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Netflix's latest season of British royal drama The Crown and Star Wars television series The Mandalorian on Disney+ topped this year's Emmy nominations on Tuesday (July 13) with 24 nods each.

The two shows dominated the drama category, while fellow Disney+ series WandaVision scored the most limited series nods with 23.

The 73rd Emmy Awards - the small-screen equivalent of the Oscars - will be handed out at a live, in-person ceremony in Los Angeles broadcast by CBS on Sept 19.