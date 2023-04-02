The Big Bang Theory actress Kaley Cuoco gives birth to first child

LOS ANGELES – American actress Kaley Cuoco, known for her role on mega-hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory (2007 to 2019), has become a mother for the first time.

According to an Instagram post she made on Saturday, she gave birth to her daughter, Matilda Pelphrey, on Thursday.

“We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle,” she wrote.

Cuoco, 37, tagged her partner Tom Pelphrey on the post, saying: “(I) didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you, but I did.”

She shared a number of photographs of them both with the baby, including a few snaps from her hospital bed.

On his own Instagram, 40-year-old American actor Pelphrey penned a tribute to Cuoco, saying: “(I am) eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend. You are incredible.”

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2022, and announced their pregnancy five months later in October.

Cuoco, who currently stars on HBO Go’s The Flight Attendant (2020 to present), was previously married to tennis player Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2015, and equestrian Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022.