Smith says sorry for slap as academy weighs action

LOS ANGELES • American actor Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock on Monday for slapping the comedian at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony, issuing a statement after the film academy said it might take action against him for the incident that overshadowed the industry's top awards.

Smith, in a post on Instagram, said his behaviour at the televised ceremony was "unacceptable and inexcusable".

"I would like to publicly apologise to you, Chris," Smith wrote. "I was out of line and I was wrong."

Smith, 53, strode on stage and struck Rock, 57, in the face after the American comedian made a joke about the appearance of his wife.

Less than an hour later, Smith won Best Actor for his role as the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams in King Richard.

Rock, in a joke about actress Jada Pinkett Smith, had referenced the film G.I. Jane (1997), in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

It was unclear whether Rock was aware that Pinkett Smith has a disease that causes hair loss.

"Jokes at my expense are part of the job," Smith said on Monday, "but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally."

"I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be," he added.

Earlier on Monday, the 9,900member Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith's actions and said it was reviewing the matter.

"We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our by-laws, standards of conduct and California law," the academy added.

The group's conduct policy states it is "opposed to any form of abuse, harassment or discrimination" and expects members to uphold the values "of respect for human dignity, inclusion and a supportive environment that fosters creativity".

Violations may result in suspension or expulsion from the organisation, revocation of Oscars or loss of eligibility for future awards, according to the policy.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the union that represents actors, called Smith's actions "unacceptable" and said it had been in touch with the academy and broadcaster ABC "to ensure this behaviour is appropriately addressed".

In his statement, Smith also apologised to the academy, show producers, attendees, viewers, the Williams family and "my King Richard family".

Many Hollywood celebrities denounced Smith's actions.

"Will Smith owes Chris Rock a huge apology. There is no excuse for what he did," film-maker Rob Reiner said on Twitter.

Others supported Smith for defending his wife.

"That's what your husband is supposed to do, right? Protect you," comedienne Tiffany Haddish told People magazine.

