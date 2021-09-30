For Subscribers
Thank you, Chris Ho, for sharing your love of music
The man whose columns and interviews I devoured growing up influenced my writing career and inspired me in so many ways
It was with a heavy heart that I spent Monday morning working on an obituary for Chris Ho, a man who played such a pivotal role in the Singapore music scene.
He died in hospital after quietly battling stomach cancer for two months. Save for a few close friends, he kept the illness a secret from everyone.
