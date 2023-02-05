Thai transgender actress Poyd Treechada is engaged to wealthy businessman

Poyd Treechada shared a photograph of herself and her beau in a romantic embrace. PHOTO: POYD TREECHADA/INSTAGRAM
BANGKOK – Thai model-actress Poyd Treechada, who was once reportedly named “Thailand’s Most Beautiful Transgender”, has announced her engagement on social media.

Last Thursday night, the 36-year-old shared a photograph of herself and her beau in a romantic embrace – while showing off a ring emblazoned with a large stone.

Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobo reports that her fiance is a wealthy Thai businessman known as Oak, and that his family owns a hotel business.

Poyd – whose full name is Treechada Petcharat – has apparently known Oak for two decades, as he is her friend’s older brother. They also studied in the same school.

The couple’s wedding will reportedly take place on March 1.

Poyd previously revealed that she underwent gender affirmation surgery at the age of 17.

She won the Miss International Queen transgender beauty pageant in 2014, and has also acted in Hong Kong films such as The White Storm (2013) and From Vegas To Macau II (2015).

