Thai stars post their childhood photos to mark Thai Children's Day

On Thailand's National Children's Day (Wan Dek), which fell on Saturday (Jan 9) this year, many celebrities shared snapshots of themselves as kids. Wan Dek is celebrated on the second Saturday of January.

Thai actor Chanon Santinatornkul, 24, posted on social media a photo of him in taekwondo gear. He wrote: "When your dream is to be a K-idol but your mum wants you to do taekwondo."

Chanon, who also goes by Nonkul, is best known for his role as Bank in the hit film Bad Genius (2017), about an exam-cheating racket, and Tee in television series Bangkok Love Stories: Plead (2019).

Thai actress Araya A. Hargate, 39, posted an old photo of herself in school uniform.

Araya, who is also known as Chompoo, recently starred in the Thai comedy Tootsies & The Fake (2019). She is married to businessman Witsarut Rangsisingpipat and the couple have three-year-old twin sons.

Meanwhile, actress-singer Jannine Weigel, 20, posted a photo of herself when she was one year old.

Weigel, who is of Thai-German parentage, is nicknamed Ploychompoo and has appeared in horror movies such as Senior (2015) and Pee Nak (2019).

Heart-throb Mario Maurer, 32, went with a photo that is likely of him in his teens.

The model-actor of Thai-German parentage is known for movies such as Love Of Siam (2007), First Love (2010) and Pee Mak (2013).