SINGAPORE – It was a busy birthday for Thai idol Win Metawin, who was in town on Wednesday for luxury jeweller Tiffany & Co’s Tiffany Lock pop-up at Ion Orchard, which is open till March 5.

The star of drama series F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021 to 2022), who turned 24 a day prior to his appearance, got hundreds of fans screaming and serenading him with the birthday song as he made his entrance.