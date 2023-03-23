Thai star Bright Vachirawit says his ‘sad love story’ can be found in upcoming album

SINGAPORE – Fans of Thai singer-actor Bright Vachirawit Chivaaree beware, because he is coming for your money.

The 25-year-old leading man of dramas such as 2gether: The Series (2020) and F4 Thailand: Boys Over Flowers (2021) will soon be playing a “rude and mean” debt collector in his new movie, The Interest, a remake of South Korean film Man In Love (2014).

“The most challenging part about this movie is that we’re very different. I have to create a new personality and try to understand his thinking because we’re from such different backgrounds. He didn’t even study (in school), so I really had to adapt myself to the role,” Bright tells The Straits Times at an interview held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore on Wednesday evening, ahead of his attendance at French luxury house Yves Saint Laurent Beauty’s pop-up event that night.

While Bright has no other announced acting projects slated for 2023 aside from The Interest, he will still be kept busy by his music, including his upcoming mini-album.

Speaking in English, he says: “It’s my personal story. When you listen to the album, it’s the story of my whole life, from my love story when I was very young.”

And was that a sad or happy story?

“Sad,” he teases. “But you’ll see.”

The mini-album will also include his first English single Lost And Found, released in August 2022, something he did in part because of his international fan base.

He says: “The first reason is that it’s my own dream to have an English song. The second is because of my fans, who message me to ask me to produce an English song because they want to understand it.

“And the last reason is that I want to go on tour. I want all my fans to sing with me. Because I know that when I sing in Thai, it’s hard for them to sing along with me.”

Indeed, the Thai star is a sensation with fans well beyond the confines of his home country.

Hordes crowded outside YSL Beauty’s pop-up event for its line of Libre fragrances, held outside the entrance of Ion Orchard, hours before Bright appeared at around 7.30pm.

Ms Nur Sarah, a 19-year-old polytechnic graduate, arrived with two friends at around noon to secure a front-row spot to catch Bright in action. The group sat in the sun and took turns to go to the bathroom.